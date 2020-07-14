China says it will impose sanctions on US aerospace, defense company Lockheed Martin

The drama continues to unfold between the two countries









Currently, these sanctions are related to the spat amid the Xinjiang issue but there's a million other reasons why these two aren't getting along so yeah.







In any case, the headline here is weighing a little more on risk sentiment in general. European equities are pushing near 2% losses on the day while the dollar, yen and franc are firming across the board in the major currencies space.

But the sanctions above, alongside that of a couple of US lawmakers - namely Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Chris Smith, and Sam Brownback - are largely symbolic in nature rather than a material escalation in tensions between the two sides.