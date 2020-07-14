China says it will impose sanctions on US aerospace, defense company Lockheed Martin

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The drama continues to unfold between the two countries

US China
But the sanctions above, alongside that of a couple of US lawmakers - namely Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Chris Smith, and Sam Brownback - are largely symbolic in nature rather than a material escalation in tensions between the two sides.

Currently, these sanctions are related to the spat amid the Xinjiang issue but there's a million other reasons why these two aren't getting along so yeah.

In any case, the headline here is weighing a little more on risk sentiment in general. European equities are pushing near 2% losses on the day while the dollar, yen and franc are firming across the board in the major currencies space.
