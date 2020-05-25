China says that acts during Hong Kong protests last year were "terrorist" in nature
Just in case it was not clear what the national security law would cover
- Illegal acts posed imminent danger to China's national security
- Beijing is firm in upholding national sovereignty, security
- National security law for Hong Kong is right, proper
The above comments are by China's foreign commissioner in Hong Kong, Xie Feng. This is just to reaffirm what the new legislation is all about and it basically spells the end of autonomy in Hong Kong. "Never waste a good crisis".