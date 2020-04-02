China says that it acted in an open, transparent manner amid the coronavirus outbreak

China responds to the allegations by the US overnight





Says that US officials want to shift the blame

In case you missed it, US intelligence officials reported to the White House that China had intentionally under-reported the extent of the coronavirus outbreak.





I don't think you needed US intelligence to tell you that one should always take precaution when interpreting data coming from China. It has been that way since almost forever.





No doubt that the dodginess in the reporting did not help, but the fact that China needed to put its entire country in lockdown should've served as enough of a warning sign for other countries around the world. Sadly, here we are now.



