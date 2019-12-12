China says that it will maintain prudent monetary policy

Chinese state media with some messaging after the conclusion of the key economic policy meeting in the country





Prudent monetary policy should be flexible, appropriate

China to maintain proactive fiscal policy

China to maintain stability of macroeconomic policy

China will achieve expected economic targets for next year

China will prioritise stability of its economy

Downwards pressure to the economy has increased

China will ensure economic growth is within reasonable range

It does not look like the language has changed all too much from this year - especially on their monetary policy stance. As such, I reckon that we can expect more RRR cuts going into next year if anything else.





There isn't any mention of what growth target they are looking at just yet, but do be reminded that in last year's meeting they set out a target for 6.0% to 6.5% this year.



