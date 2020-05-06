China says that US has no evidence that coronavirus originated in a lab

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by China foreign ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunying

  • Rejects presumption of guilt made out by some figures in the US
  • Open to working with WHO to find the cause of the coronavirus
Just be reminded that while there are many headlines doing the rounds on the reopening of economies, US-China relations are still in a precarious spot amid trade tensions and the coronavirus blame game in recent weeks.

