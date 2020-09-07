China says that US is blatantly bullying Chinese companies

China foreign ministry remarks on the SMIC case

  • Urges US to stop oppressing Chinese companies
  • Says that without evidence, the US has abused national power to take measures on Chinese companies
It is all part of the recent tech tensions between the two countries but in the bigger picture, this is still all part of the show as they push each other's buttons but not far enough to break the facade of the Phase One trade deal.

