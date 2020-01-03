Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
USDCAD continues consolidation into the weekend
-
GBP/JPY is the worst performer today and it sits at the post-election low
-
The NZDUSD tests its 200 hour MA and broken trend line and stalls
-
US stocks trading at session highs. Still down on the day
-
The GBPUSD moves away from 200 hour MA. Can the push higher in the pair continue?
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Friday January 3 at the 10am NY cut
-
January forex seasonal patterns leave some question marks
-
FX option expiries for today, Thursday 2 Jan at the 10am NY cut
-
Notable FX option expiries for Tuesday 31 December 2019 at the 10am NY cut - none
-
December forex seasonal scorecard: Almost perfect
Central Banks
-
FOMC minutes: Rates likely to remain appropriate for a time unless there's a material change
-
Fed's Mester: She expects new inflation framework mid-year
-
Fed's Barkin says next pressure date for repo market is April 15
-
The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate remains at 2.3%
-
Fed's Barkin: 'Imagine an escalation with Iran' as a possible shock