China sends one of its largest delegations to Washington

It does to the market. Risk trades including USD/JPY have bounced on a report in the Global Times saying Beijing has sent a large delegation.

Observers said that the composition of the Chinese delegation, one of the largest and broadest teams among the 13 rounds of trade talks, signaled that China is sincerely looking to reach a comprehensive trade deal with the US. Although it is not sure whether the US will hike tariffs on Chinese imports, which it is scheduled to do on October 15, some headway could be made this time concerning industrial policies and intellectual property rights (IPR) protection, they predicted.

It details that that PBOC Governor Yi Gang and Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan will be among those making the trip.

