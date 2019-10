Latest Chinese credit data for September has been released - 15 October 2019





Prior +8.2%

New yuan loans ¥1,690.0 bn vs ¥1,360.0 bn expected

Aggregate financing ¥2,270.0 bn vs ¥1,900.0 bn expected



A slight uptick in money supply growth but nothing out of the ordinary as China continues to try and strike a balance between fending off financial risks via deleveraging and keeping loose credit conditions to allow for economic growth.