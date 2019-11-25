China IP move shows some willingness to compromise but...

The main question is whether or not that is what the US wants?

As much as I want to be optimistic about the news (⬆️) from the weekend, I still hold my doubts over how much this will actually swing the trade rhetoric and get us closer towards this so-called "Phase One" deal.





As Adam also mentioned at the time, it is a vague promise and if you'd ask me, that is the most China will be willing to offer to the US at any stage of talks.





Given the context, I'm not too sure if that will be enough to appease the Trump administration. But perhaps for the "Phase One" deal - which is a symbolic gesture from both sides - it may be just be enough to realise a ceasefire next year.





At the end of the day, the US will want more firm commitments on issues such as these but I highly doubt China will ever give in to that. As such, Trump may just take what he can get for now as China plays the waiting game on the 2020 US elections.



