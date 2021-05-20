ICYMI - China State Council says will manage supply and demand to stabilise commodity prices

Overnight from Reuters reporting, China intervention in commodities.

to curb "unreasonable" increases in prices

prevent them being passed on to consumers

cabinet urged coal producers to boost output

will step up adjustments on the trade and stockpiling of commodities and reinforce inspections on both the spot and futures markets

will crackdown on malicious trading and investigate behaviour that bids up prices

Prices in China futures are dropping hard again today on the back of these official rfemarks.









China will strengthen its management of commodity supply and demand