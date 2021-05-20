ICYMI - China State Council says will manage supply and demand to stabilise commodity prices

Author: Eamonn Sheridan

Overnight from Reuters reporting, China intervention in commodities.

China will strengthen its management of commodity supply and demand 
  • to curb "unreasonable" increases in prices
  • prevent them being passed on to consumers
  • cabinet urged coal producers to boost output
  • will step up adjustments on the trade and stockpiling of commodities and reinforce inspections on both the spot and futures markets
  • will crackdown on malicious trading and investigate behaviour that bids up prices
Prices in China futures are dropping hard again today on the back of these official rfemarks. 


