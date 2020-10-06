China state media report on projections for 360,000 US coronavirus deaths by year end

According to the new forecast from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington, COVID-19 deaths in the country would surpass 2,900 a day by Jan. 1, and the total would reach 363,269.

The IHME model projected over 135,900 hospital beds are needed by Jan. 1 to take care of the infected.

I'm not sure if this is an election-related piece from Xinhua. As in trying to influence the election?





Whatever it is, its a sad forecast indeed for the US.







