China state media report on projections for 360,000 US coronavirus deaths by year end

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Xinhua citing a new forecast from the University of Washington

  • According to the new forecast from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington, COVID-19 deaths in the country would surpass 2,900 a day by Jan. 1, and the total would reach 363,269.
  • The IHME model projected over 135,900 hospital beds are needed by Jan. 1 to take care of the infected.
I'm not sure if this is an election-related piece from Xinhua. As in trying to influence the election? 

Whatever it is, its a sad forecast indeed for the US. 


