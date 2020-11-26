China state media warn Biden of tensions and turbulence re Taiwan clarity
Here is an interesting read from the Global Times reflecting China's view on US defense of Tawian.
And a warning for incoming US President Biden:
And it gets worse from there, with plenty of threats.
- Since taking office in 2017, Trump has regarded China as the US' strategic competitor and fully used the Taiwan card to suppress the mainland.
- If the Biden administration moves from the policy of "strategic ambiguity" to "strategic clarity" and unilaterally expresses its clear assistance in defending Taiwan, it will undoubtedly create major tensions and turbulence across the Taiwan Straits.