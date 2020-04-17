China stats bureau says employment stable despite COVID-19 impact

The National bureau of Statistics says there have been no large scale layoffs

Also:
  • major economic indicators visibly improved in March
  • Economic activity is being restored
  • expects economic performance in Q2 to be much better than in Q1
  • foreign trade in early April further improved from March
  • power generation, consumption rising (consumption down in March) 
Data ICYMI:
Check out the 'March' post - that retail sales result is dreadful and its not going to be easy to turn around quickly - no 'helicopter money' proposals in China that I've seen like elsewhere. 

