China stats bureau says employment stable despite COVID-19 impact
The National bureau of Statistics says there have been no large scale layoffs
Also:
- major economic indicators visibly improved in March
- Economic activity is being restored
- expects economic performance in Q2 to be much better than in Q1
- foreign trade in early April further improved from March
- power generation,
consumptionrising (consumption down in March)
Data ICYMI:
- China March data: Retail sales big miss already low expectations
- Q1 GDP from China: -6.8% y/y (expected -6.0%)