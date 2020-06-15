China stats bureau says that economy has not yet returned to a normal level

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by the NBS in China

China
  • Domestic economy's recovery still faces pressure
  • External risks have clearly increased
  • Whether or not economic growth can turn positive in Q2 depends on June month
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
The headline underscores that even if the health crisis may be contained somewhat, the economic crisis/depression is one that will be hard to shake off.

As mentioned before, it is going to take a while before consumption returns to pre-virus levels and even then, the social and behavioural impact will be tough to make sense of.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose