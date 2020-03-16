China Stats Bureau - still confident of achieving full-year economic growth target

stats bureau says expects China's consumer price inflation to ease gradually in H2

says China's economy remains resilient despite impact from coronavirus

says still confident of achieving full-year economic growth target

says expects China's economy to show significant improvement in march

expects impact from coronavirus on economy to decrease in Q2

unemployment pressure will ease as economy improves

will step up policy support for employment, especially for colleague graduates and migrant workers

will not resort to flood-like stimulus

The comments come after the dreadful data out earlier:



