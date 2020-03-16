China Stats Bureau - still confident of achieving full-year economic growth target

If you are still reading after that headline, here is the rest (really, 2 months at least have been cut from GDP … its gonna have to be a stellar rebound)

  • stats bureau says expects China's consumer price inflation to ease gradually in H2
  • says China's economy remains resilient despite impact from coronavirus
  • says still confident of achieving full-year economic growth target
  • says expects China's economy to show significant improvement in march
  • expects impact from coronavirus on economy to decrease in Q2
  • unemployment pressure will ease as economy improves
  • will step up policy support for employment, especially for colleague graduates and migrant workers
  • will not resort to flood-like stimulus

The comments come after the dreadful data out earlier:


