China Stats Bureau - still confident of achieving full-year economic growth target
If you are still reading after that headline, here is the rest (really, 2 months at least have been cut from GDP … its gonna have to be a stellar rebound)
- stats bureau says expects China's consumer price inflation to ease gradually in H2
- says China's economy remains resilient despite impact from coronavirus
- says still confident of achieving full-year economic growth target
- says expects China's economy to show significant improvement in march
- expects impact from coronavirus on economy to decrease in Q2
- unemployment pressure will ease as economy improves
- will step up policy support for employment, especially for colleague graduates and migrant workers
- will not resort to flood-like stimulus
The comments come after the dreadful data out earlier: