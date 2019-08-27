China stock markets - MSCI raises weighting for China stocks in its indexes

The reweighting from MSCI was announced earlier in August but it takes effect today



As a reminder:

MSCI has raised the inclusion factor of Chinese large-cap stocks from 10 to 15%

This is expected to bring in 22bn USD in foreign inflows. Which is timely given the sliding yuan I guess (PBOC might get a day off from worrying about capital outflow). Given the move was announced weeks agao there shouldn't be too mcun spot impact now.











