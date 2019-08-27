China stock markets - MSCI raises weighting for China stocks in its indexes

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The reweighting from MSCI was announced earlier in August but it takes effect today

As a reminder:
  • MSCI has raised the inclusion factor of Chinese large-cap stocks from 10 to 15%
This is expected to bring in 22bn USD in foreign inflows. Which is timely given the sliding yuan I guess (PBOC might get a day off from worrying about capital outflow). Given the move was announced weeks agao there shouldn't be too mcun spot impact now. 



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose