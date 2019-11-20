China summons US embassy official to demand halt to HK meddling

A follow up to the earlier headline





The Chinese foreign ministry says that they have summoned William Klein, the US embassy's minister counsellor for political affairs and made stern representations against the US Senate passing legislation aimed at protecting human rights in Hong Kong.





The foreign ministry told Klein that Hong Kong was part of China's internal affairs and demanded that the US stopped its meddling as such.





Again, this is part and parcel of what goes into the US-China trade rhetoric as tensions between the two countries extend beyond conventional trade discussions.



