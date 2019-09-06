China survey of 500 big private companies … don't mention the (trade) war

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Caixin report on an annual survey of China's top 500 private enterprises

  • businesses with annual turnover of more than 500 million yuan ($70 million),
  • by the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, a body backed by the government that seeks to represent the non-state sector
I found this of interest:
Rising labor costs were cited by private companies as their biggest obstacle for the fifth year running. The two other top difficulties to doing business were 
  • high taxes 
  • and expensive borrowing costs
the same problems highlighted in the 2017 report

No mention of the trade war? I'm surprised, but there you go. Caixin (may be gated) 


