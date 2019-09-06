China survey of 500 big private companies … don't mention the (trade) war

Caixin report on an annual survey of China's top 500 private enterprises

businesses with annual turnover of more than 500 million yuan ($70 million),



by the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, a body backed by the government that seeks to represent the non-state sector

I found this of interest:

Rising labor costs were cited by private companies as their biggest obstacle for the fifth year running. The two other top difficulties to doing business were

high taxes

and expensive borrowing costs

the same problems highlighted in the 2017 report





No mention of the trade war? I'm surprised, but there you go. Caixin (may be gated)







