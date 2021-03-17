China to allow more foreigners in ... if they’ve had a Chinese Covid vaccine

An overnight piece in the Wall Street Journal says China is to open its borders up, with the condition that inbound foreigners have had a Chinese caccine for coronavirus.

travellers also still need to prove they have tested negative for Covid-19, obtain an antibody test, and quarantine upon arrival

Beijing has approved four of its own vaccines for use domestically.







There is obviously a political/economic motivation for this. From a practical point of view though how does one get the Sinovac (or other Chinese made) vaccine if not in a country where it is being made available?



