China to allow more foreigners in ... if they’ve had a Chinese Covid vaccine

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

An overnight piece in the Wall Street Journal says China is to open its borders up, with the condition that inbound foreigners have had a Chinese caccine for coronavirus. 

  • travellers also still need to prove they have tested negative for Covid-19, obtain an antibody test, and quarantine upon arrival
Beijing has approved four of its own vaccines for use domestically.

There is obviously a political/economic motivation for this. From a practical point of view though how does one get the Sinovac (or other Chinese made) vaccine if not in a country where it is being made available?

