China to ask US to remove tariffs in exchange for agricultural purchases in talks today - report

For some context, Lighthizer and Mnuchin will be speaking with Liu He by telephone today to try and further solidify the recent trade truce.





The above fits with the recent reports in the past two weeks and now it is a matter of where do negotiators draw the line and if that steps into anyone else's boundaries.





The US wants China to step up on agricultural purchases without giving too much leverage away (tariffs) while China says that they can't do so until more tariffs are removed.







ForexLive

So, who's going to be the one to give a little bit more here?

As things stand, Trump has only agreed to cancel the October tariffs but the source cited in the report says that China is also likely to seek removal of the September tariffs.