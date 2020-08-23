China to hold military drills 'aimed at deterring Taiwan secessionists and the US'

Via Chinese media (Global Times) over the weekend,

People's Liberation Army (PLA) has announced four concentrated military drills across three major Chinese sea regions in the coming days

at deterring Taiwan secessionists and the US

Pressing the island of Taiwan from both the north and south ends, the simultaneous exercises in the South China Sea, the Yellow Sea and Bohai Sea will demonstrate the PLA's high level of combat preparedness, Chinese mainland military experts said on Sunday.





