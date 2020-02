National Health Commission updates the totals as of end February 7.

Jan 17: 41

Jan 19: 62

Jan 20: 201

Jan 21: 291

Jan 22: 440



Jan 24: 830



Jan 25: 1,287

Jan 26: 1,975

Jan 27: 2,744

Jan 28: 5,974

Jan 29: 7,711

Jan 30: 9,692



Jan 31: 11,791

Feb 1: 14,380 (number of dead across the country 304)

Feb 2: 17,205 (number of deaths 361)

Feb 3: 20,438 (death toll 425)

Feb 4: 24,324 total cases, 490 deaths

Feb 5: 28,018 (death toll up by 73, now 563)

Feb 6: 31,161 (up 3,143), death toll is 636 (up 73)

Feb 7: 34,564. Deaths now at 722



Totals are for mainland China.





The toll in Wuhan now includes a citizen of Japan and of the US.





Aboard the Princess Diamond, moored in Yokahama under quarantine the total number of cases is now 64, from 61 yesterday.