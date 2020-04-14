China trade balance data for March, exports down 3.5% y/y (yuan terms)

China data, the trade balance reported for January to March inclusive is 98.3bn yuan surplus 


  • China trade balance for March alone is surplus of 130bn yuan (via Reuters calculation): expected CNY 158.5bn
  • Exports -3.5% y/y: expected -12.8%
  • Imports +2.4% y/y: expected -7.0%
For Q1:
  • exports -11.4% y/y
  • imports -0.7% y/y
Cina customs bureau commetns:
  • global economy faces mounting downward pressure
  • uncertainties are on the rise
  • China's foreign trade is encountering bigger difficulties

