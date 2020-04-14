China trade balance data for March, exports down 3.5% y/y (yuan terms)
China data, the trade balance reported for January to March inclusive is 98.3bn yuan surplus
- China trade balance for March alone is surplus of 130bn yuan (via Reuters calculation): expected CNY 158.5bn
- Exports -3.5% y/y: expected -12.8%
- Imports +2.4% y/y: expected -7.0%
- exports -11.4% y/y
- imports -0.7% y/y
Cina customs bureau commetns:
- global economy faces mounting downward pressure
- uncertainties are on the rise
- China's foreign trade is encountering bigger difficulties