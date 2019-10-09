US Sec State Pompeo says China treatment of Muslim minorities an enormous human rights problem

Pompeo speaking in an interview with PBS, via Reuters



China's treatment of Muslim minorities an enormous human rights problem, US will continue to talk about subject

commenting on NBA situation, American businesses are waking up to risks of doing business in china

Said this before, but its not just a trade issue the US has with China. Other issues do complicate the trade talks.





Still, is, as Pompeo says the US will "continue to talk about subject" then China will manage to shrug it off.



