China's ambassador to Canada is bullish - economy to bounce back soon

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

I thought this guy would be too busy berating Canada over Huawei, but no

China's ambassador to Canada says once the coronavirus outbreak has passed 
  • "The impact on the Chinese economy will be temporary and short lived"
  • China's economic fundamentals remain robust
  • consumer spending and production have only been delayed
  • "Hopefully across the nation we'll see a strong rebound in the not-too-distant future," he said. 

via Reuters 
ForexLive
