China's ambassador to Canada is bullish - economy to bounce back soon
I thought this guy would be too busy berating Canada over Huawei, but no
China's ambassador to Canada says once the coronavirus outbreak has passed
- "The impact on the Chinese economy will be temporary and short lived"
- China's economic fundamentals remain robust
- consumer spending and production have only been delayed
- "Hopefully across the nation we'll see a strong rebound in the not-too-distant future," he said.
via Reuters