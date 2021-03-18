China's Foreign Minister Yang says China firmly opposes US meddling in its internal affairs

says US uses military might and financial supremecy to pressure countries

says US abuses concepts of national security to threaten the future of international trade

incites some countries to attack China

says Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan are all inseparable Chinese territory

says China firmly opposes the US interfering in its internal affairs

says the US can do better on human rights issues

Looks like the summit meeting in Alaska will be off to a combative start ...





