China's Foreign Minister Yang says China firmly opposes US meddling in its internal affairs
Comments from Yang ahead of the meeting in Alaska
- says US uses military might and financial supremecy to pressure countries
- says US abuses concepts of national security to threaten the future of international trade
- incites some countries to attack China
- says Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan are all inseparable Chinese territory
- says China firmly opposes the US interfering in its internal affairs
- says the US can do better on human rights issues
Looks like the summit meeting in Alaska will be off to a combative start ...
Earlier:
- The US-China talks in Alaska are underway
- China state TV says the country will not compromise with the US over sovereignty
- China - US summit meeting coming up today, Thursday 18 March 2021
- US Sec State Blinken says China aggression poses challenge