China's Foreign Minister Yang says China firmly opposes US meddling in its internal affairs

Comments from Yang ahead of the meeting in Alaska

  •  says US uses military might and financial supremecy to pressure countries
  •  says US abuses concepts of national security to threaten the future of international trade
  •  incites some countries to attack China
  • says Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan are all inseparable Chinese territory
  • says China firmly opposes the US interfering in its internal affairs
  • says the US can do better on human rights issues

Looks like the summit meeting in Alaska will be off to a combative start ...


