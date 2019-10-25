China's four-day Communist Party meeting starts on Monday

What to watch for





To Chinese officials will meet in Beijing beginning on Monday with the topic of slow economic growth and the trade war at the top of the agenda.





It's a closed-door meeting of the Central Committee, a group of about 370 people and one of the focuses is said to be emphasizing China's unique system of government, according to a Reuters report.





It is key for Beijing to use the occasion to cast the Chinese political system as meritocratic, unchallengeable and superior to Western democracy, said Wang Jiangyu, director of the Asian Law Institute at the National University of Singapore.







A draft communique was said to be largely political and focused on ideological innovation but all the signals out of the meetings could have implications for markets.







Another round of meetings in December will have a sharper focus on the economy.





