China's Global Times with another middle finger salute to the US administration

China's outspoken Global Times reports on Huawei already testing its own smartphone operating system

  • In response the US making accessing Android much more difficult.
Huawei is testing Hongmeng, the company's self-developed operating system
  • Potential to hit the market later in 2019
  • price of the phone will be under 300 USD
Its difficult to disentangle the developments re Huawei from broader US/China trade (and more) tensions. 

