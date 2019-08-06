China's Global Times with another middle finger salute to the US administration

China's outspoken Global Times reports on Huawei already testing its own smartphone operating system

In response the US making accessing Android much more difficult.

Huawei is testing Hongmeng, the company's self-developed operating system

Potential to hit the market later in 2019

price of the phone will be under 300 USD

Its difficult to disentangle the developments re Huawei from broader US/China trade (and more) tensions.















