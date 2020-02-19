Here is how China's health authority has changed the classification for coronavirus infections, again

Author: Eamonn Sheridan

China's National Health Commission has revised how it classifies patients infected.

  • It has eliminated the category for cases clinically diagnosed with CT scans
  • now only counts confirmed cases

It was only last week that the CT scan was slotted into the classification, now its gone. Justin had that change as it broker, but I have misplaced the link. This is a follow up post from a day later with some details. 

