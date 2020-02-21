China's Hubei province to add virus cases back to tally in revision to methodology change
Hubei says that it will add back some cases to its tally of the disease
This comes after the province subtracted 279 cases in a methodology change on Wednesday, but officials are now saying that it was a mistake to count only cases that are detected with genetic tests - and not those with CT scans.
So, they are going to add back those cases into the tally.
I think I speak for most people that the inconsistency in the reporting has made me lose interest in the numbers coming out from mainland China.
The situation in South Korea and Japan is arguably the more pressing concern at this point in time, considering how quickly the virus appears to be spreading in close quarters.