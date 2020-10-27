Subscription Confirmed!
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.6989 (vs. yesterday at 6.6725)
European Central Bank meet Thursday 29 October 2020 - preview
Expectations are for the PBOC to set the USD/CNY central rate today at 6.7005
Only a week until the big day! (RBA monetary policy meeting November 3 - preview)
EUR: Not entirely ruling out action at the ECB meeting on Thursday - MUFG