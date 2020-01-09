China's Liu He said to lead 10-member delegation to Washington - report

Dow Jones reports, citing people familiar with the matter







ForexLive

I wouldn't count on any major hiccups happening over the coming week regarding the deal signing. Instead, markets will now turn their focus towards the details of the Phase One deal - which should be disclosed some time after the signing ceremony.

The 10-member delegation is set to include China's commerce minister, the PBOC governor, and the vice ministers of finance, agriculture and information technology. Adding that the deal signing will be set for 15 January at 1130 ET (1600 GMT).