China's order to the US to close one consulate office is expected later today
On Wednesday the US had China close their consulate in Houston.
Earlier today US Sec State Pompeo said the Chinese consulate in Houston was a hub of spying and IP theft. That's not all he had to say either, a very forthright speech indeed:
- US Sec State Pompeo says China threat to economy, liberty
- US Sec State Pompeo says China President Xi is a true believer in totalitarian ideology
- Pompeo Q&A now - China walked away on their promises on Hong Kong
- Wrap up of Pompeo's "fiery speech, hammers China over international abuses"
- China President Xi has clearly taken aggressive actions
The editor-in-chief of the Global Times (a state-owned media group in China says the order to shut one of the US consulates will come later today. He posted on Twitter earlier on this, lduring the US afternoon.
The US has five consulates on the Chinese mainland
- Guangzhou
- Shanghai
- Shenyang
- Chengdu
- Wuhan
Yesterday the word was it was the one in Chengdu getting booted out.
Stay tuned.