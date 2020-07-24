China's order to the US to close one consulate office is expected later today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

On Wednesday the US had China close their consulate in Houston.

Earlier today US Sec State Pompeo said the Chinese consulate in Houston was a hub of spying and IP theft. That's not all he had to say either, a very forthright speech indeed:
The editor-in-chief of the Global Times (a state-owned media group in China says the order to shut one of the US consulates will come later today. He posted on Twitter earlier on this, lduring the US afternoon.

The US has five consulates on the Chinese mainland 
  • Guangzhou
  • Shanghai
  • Shenyang
  • Chengdu 
  • Wuhan 
Yesterday the word was it was the one in Chengdu getting booted out. 

Stay tuned.

On Wednesday the US had China close their consulate in Houston.


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose