China's order to the US to close one consulate office is expected later today

On Wednesday the US had China close their consulate in Houston.

Earlier today US Sec State Pompeo said the Chinese consulate in Houston was a hub of spying and IP theft. That's not all he had to say either, a very forthright speech indeed:

The editor-in-chief of the Global Times (a state-owned media group in China says the order to shut one of the US consulates will come later today. He posted on Twitter earlier on this, lduring the US afternoon.





The US has five consulates on the Chinese mainland



Guangzhou



Shanghai



Shenyang



Chengdu



Wuhan



Yesterday the word was it was the one in Chengdu getting booted out.





