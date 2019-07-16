China's SAFE head comments on yuan internationalisation

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Head of China's forex regulator, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) 

  • Says yuan internationalisation faces new opportunities and challenges
  • yuan internationalisation should be market-driven, cannot be accomplished overnight 
  • will push forward cross-border use of yuan in trade and investment 
  • will make it easier for foreign investors to use yuan to invest in China's bond and stock markets 
  • will further develop financial products in offshore yuan markets and provide necessary liquidity support 
  • will step up monitoring of cross-border capital flows to prevent risks
Writing in a People's Bank of China publication.   

