Chinese equities halt advance as Apple warning tempers with risk mood

Chinese equities are more tepid after a solid start to the week yesterday

The CSI 300 index closes lower by 0.5% but the Shanghai Composite managed to pare losses to close up by 0.1% on the day, after the Apple revenue guidance warning tempered with the risk mood in Asia Pacific trading.





Despite the mixed tones here, the market is still leaning towards being risk-off with US and European futures keeping lower to start the session.







