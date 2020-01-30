Chinese health official says small number of overseas cases shows China's success in controlling virus

I can't tell if the statement is serious or not





I think there's little doubt that the statement is meant to try and defuse the fear-mongering over the virus outbreak but this is a bit of an overstatement considering how there were cases already being reported as far back as December.

I reckon it is but sheer luck that the virus had not mutated into something that could be more easily transmittable via person-to-person interaction.





The Wuhan mayor has already admitted himself that they did not undertake proper measures to control the situation and here they are declaring that it is a "success"?