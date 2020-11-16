Chinese military researchers continuing to use US software despite US restrictions

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Trump's administration has tried to ban access to US technology by Chinese military-related firms and researchers, but as the South China Morning Post  report:

  • A research paper published in the Chinese Journal of Aeronautics ... revealed US software had been used to simulate the aerodynamics of a hypersonic missile capable of taking out all existing defence systems
  • the team used software provided by Ansys, a US company based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania
The piece in the SCMP outlines how the ban can be worked around, for example:
  • The military version (of software) may contain special algorithms (but) "For some studies, the commercial version is enough" 
  • Vague wording of US export control regulations can also give software companies "room to manoeuvre"
Here is the link for further. 
