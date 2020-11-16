Chinese military researchers continuing to use US software despite US restrictions
Trump's administration has tried to ban access to US technology by Chinese military-related firms and researchers, but as the South China Morning Post report:
- A research paper published in the Chinese Journal of Aeronautics ... revealed US software had been used to simulate the aerodynamics of a hypersonic missile capable of taking out all existing defence systems
- the team used software provided by Ansys, a US company based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania
The piece in the SCMP outlines how the ban can be worked around, for example:
- The military version (of software) may contain special algorithms (but) "For some studies, the commercial version is enough"
- Vague wording of US export control regulations can also give software companies "room to manoeuvre"