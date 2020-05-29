Chinese military says needs peaceful, and military, options to resolve Taiwan issue

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Earlier post is here re remarks out of China on HK - a bit of flexing following the mainland's moves on HK this week:

The link to the Reuters report is available with a little more, here.

As I said earlier this sort of talk from China is not unusual but I am wary given the law passed yesterday to increase control over HK. Maybe its just me though as there is little currency response so far. Yen has gained a little on the session. 


See here for global coronavirus case data
