Chinese military says needs peaceful, and military, options to resolve Taiwan issue

Earlier post is here re remarks out of China on HK - a bit of flexing following the mainland's moves on HK this week:

The link to the Reuters report is available with a little more, here





As I said earlier this sort of talk from China is not unusual but I am wary given the law passed yesterday to increase control over HK. Maybe its just me though as there is little currency response so far. Yen has gained a little on the session.



