Chinese press continues to highlight barriers to trade deal

SCMP highlights change in tone of phone call

The phase one trade deal between China and the US "faces a number of barriers" according to a new report in the South China Morning Post.





The size of agricultural purchases and IP protections remain stumbling blocks. They also highlight that the readout from the latest phone call included a notable change.





"Neither side used language such as making 'substantial progress' or 'reaching consensus' -- something they have done after previous calls.

The report doesn't cite any sources but instead highlights 'observers' so I wouldn't take this as anything new, but it's getting some attention in markets and adding to the negative tone.

