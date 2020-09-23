Chinese state media United States actions on TikTok "almost the same as a gangster"

China Daily editorial on 'dirty' TikTok dealing (via Reuters)

China has no reason to approve the "dirty and unfair" deal based on "bullying and extortion" that Oracle Corp and Walmart Inc said they struck with ByteDance

"What the United States has done to TikTok is almost the same as a gangster forcing an unreasonable and unfair business deal on a legitimate company"

"National security has become the weapon of choice for ... Washington when it wants to curb the rise of any companies from foreign countries that are out-performing their U.S. peers," the editorial said.

"China as a big country will not accept blackmail from the U.S. Nor will it hand over control of an outstanding high-tech Chinese company to extortionists"

Is there any doubt on the state of relations between the two superpowers?