Chinese state media United States actions on TikTok "almost the same as a gangster"
China Daily editorial on 'dirty' TikTok dealing (via Reuters)
- China has no reason to approve the "dirty and unfair" deal based on "bullying and extortion" that Oracle Corp and Walmart Inc said they struck with ByteDance
- "What the United States has done to TikTok is almost the same as a gangster forcing an unreasonable and unfair business deal on a legitimate company"
- "National security has become the weapon of choice for ... Washington when it wants to curb the rise of any companies from foreign countries that are out-performing their U.S. peers," the editorial said.
- "China as a big country will not accept blackmail from the U.S. Nor will it hand over control of an outstanding high-tech Chinese company to extortionists"
Is there any doubt on the state of relations between the two superpowers?