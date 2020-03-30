Choppy trading for equities to start the session
The market is still feeling tepid to start the new week
The DAX is back to flat levels on the day now after falling by just over 1% earlier but the moves so far this morning have been very choppy. It is a similar case for US futures, which continue to fluctuate between 0.5% losses and 0.5% gains in the European morning.
Bonds are keeping a little firmer but nothing too outstanding while in the currencies space, the dollar continues to keep slightly firmer as well but not really pushing the issue.
EUR/USD continues to flirt with a break of the 200-day moving average at around 1.1080 while USD/JPY continues to keep just under the 108.00 level for now.
If anything, I would say that investors are still trying to figure out the balance between the flows last week (two more days until month-end and quarter-end passes) as well as ongoing economic and virus worries that may persist for the next few weeks/months.