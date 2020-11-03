Citi on FX impacts of the US election

Citi (wealth management) on the election and the US dollar.

Very short term:
  • There is a risk of a USD rally in the days around the election, particularly in the event of a contested result. This tail risk could lead to significant political and societal unrest, and cause a negative shock to risk assets and a USD rally.
Further out:
  • Regardless of who wins the November election, fundamental supports for the USD have been eroded since the onset of the COVID-crisis and are unlikely to reverse over the medium term. The Fed's uber-loose policy of QE and lower for longer rates and average inflation targeting is indicative of a lower USD over time. Meanwhile, US federal deficits are rapidly expanding at a time, which may also unfavor USD.

More specifically:

If Trump is returned to office:
  • Potential to derail the recovery in global trade and would likely be detrimental to the Euro 
  • Euro down may lead USD up

If Biden wins the become president:
  •  Supportive for currencies that are strategic allies such as Europe, Japan and EM
  •  Lower USD
  • Risk to oil exporting currencies like CAD
