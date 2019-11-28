Citi says Trump's signing of the HK bill will not derail a US-China trade deal

They are not the only ones expressing this sanguine view.

Citi says they maintain their base case of a deal struck by early next year, and a rollback of the September tariffs.





I wonder if we should be looking at the USMCA / NAFTA talks as a guide to the US-China ones?

US/Mexico/Canada talks are still ongoing on their 'deal'. After many years.

No-one has said 'no deal' yet, so there is hope I guess. But, really …. talking forever is not a trade deal.







