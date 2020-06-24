Citi sees oil prices continuing to rebound over the next 18 months - forecasts

Citi oil analysis, main points:

  • likely price rebound to continue over the next 18 months
  • OPEC+ efforts to curb supplies to persist
  • near-term loss of US shale oil
Forecasts:

Brent crude futures averaging $48/b in  Q4 of this year
  • average $61/b during Q4 2021
Further out:
  • "We're relatively bullish the market going into 2022 because we see relatively strong discipline on the OPEC+ side and we see a postponement of projects and we see lost oil in the world, particularly in North America" 
  • Brent futures averaging $59/b in 2022
  • $55/b in 2023
--- 

Separately from Citi:
  • Sees global oil demand coninuing  to rise as lockdowns ease
  • But won't reach 2019 levels before late 2021
  • inventories will be showing a strong draw by mid-July




