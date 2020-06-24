Citi sees oil prices continuing to rebound over the next 18 months - forecasts

Citi oil analysis, main points:

likely price rebound to continue over the next 18 months

OPEC+ efforts to curb supplies to persist

near-term loss of US shale oil

Forecasts:





Brent crude futures averaging $48/b in Q4 of this year

average $61/b during Q4 2021

Further out:

"We're relatively bullish the market going into 2022 because we see relatively strong discipline on the OPEC+ side and we see a postponement of projects and we see lost oil in the world, particularly in North America"

Brent futures averaging $59/b in 2022

$55/b in 2023

---





Separately from Citi:

Sees global oil demand coninuing to rise as lockdowns ease

But won't reach 2019 levels before late 2021

inventories will be showing a strong draw by mid-July







