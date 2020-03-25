City of Tokyo lockdown mooted after big jump in coronavirus cases

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Overnight news, not fresh but ICYMI - Tokyo's Governor has warned of a lockdown for the city after cases jumped.

Just when Japan appeared to be making progress.

This is a warning for cities elsewhere - while there will be steps backwards restrictions eased too quickly will worsen them. 


