CNBC Kayla Tausche: Trump convened Cabinet meeting to discuss ideas to weaken USD

WH Kudlow also comments on dollar.

A short while ago, WHs Kudlow said 

  • Trump is concerned other countries may be manipulating their own currencies lower
  • Trump wants a steady dollar, and
  • He has ruled out intervention
However, Kayla Tausche from CNBC is out saying the Pres. is focused on the USD:

The EURUSD - which fell to a new session low on the Kudlow comment at 1.1115, is back up at 1.1130

The USDJPY moved up to 108.81, and has moved back to 108.65

The GBPUSD remains near session lows and below the 1.2400 level 

