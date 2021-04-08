CNN is reporting that the US is considering sending warships to Black Sea

Responding to tensions between Russian and Ukraine

CNN is reporting that the US it is considering sending warships to the Black Sea in response to increase tensions between Russia and Ukraine.





The move is intended to show support for Ukraine amid Russia's increased military presence on Ukraine's eastern border, according to a US defense official.





The official added that the current assessment is that the Russians are conducting training and exercises and intelligence has not indicated military orders for further action. However, the defense official also noted that they are well-aware that could change at any time.





