Comments out of China on 'phase 2' of the trade deal with the US

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Global Times with remarks from Gao Lingyun, who they describe as an expert close to the Chinese government

  • A phase two trade deal after November is too far away
  • China's willingness to start phase two negotiations depends on the implementation of the phase one deal
  • China will push forward a phase two deal at its own pace
  • US President Donald Trump should not use the signature of a phase two deal with China as a bargaining chip for his presidential election in November:

The 'buy more soybeans' phase 1 trade deal took years. 
Everyone is gonna need to chill 'cause the Phase 2 will take longer. 


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose