Comments out of China on 'phase 2' of the trade deal with the US
Global Times with remarks from Gao Lingyun, who they describe as an expert close to the Chinese government
- A phase two trade deal after November is too far away
- China's willingness to start phase two negotiations depends on the implementation of the phase one deal
- China will push forward a phase two deal at its own pace
- US President Donald Trump should not use the signature of a phase two deal with China as a bargaining chip for his presidential election in November:
The 'buy more soybeans' phase 1 trade deal took years.
Everyone is gonna need to chill 'cause the Phase 2 will take longer.