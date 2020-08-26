Coronavirus - Abbott launches a $5 Covid-19 test, 15 min turnaround. No lab required.

This is the Abbott BinaxNOW™ COVID-19 Ag Card test

The test delivers results in just 15 minutes

no instrumentation required

The firm cite:

demonstrated sensitivity of 97.1% and specificity of 98.5% in clinical study

Company will ship tens of millions of tests in September, ramping to 50 million tests a month at the beginning of October

Note - not a vaccine, not a cure, not palliative. 'Just' a test.

But, rapid testing can enhance detection and subsequent isolation and help inprove the 'R' number (get it lower). So it is significant.





ps. This new test has been in the news, so its not a 'breaking' development.







